Jacob DeGrom revealed what his major league retirement date could be

The pitcher of the Mets from New York, Jacob DeGrom revealed what age he thinks to be able to carry out his retirement of the Big leagues.

Jacob DeGrom is a pitcher who debuted late in the world of MLB, the right-hander of Mets He has caused a sensation by his great dominance to the rival hitters who have to face each year in the big top.

DeGrom, who is considered the most difficult pitcher of the Big leagues revealed that he wants to perform his retirement at 40 years of age. He is currently only 32 years old.

To the right of the Mets, he still has eight years to pitch in baseball MLB if he retires at the age he wants and plans to do so.

DeGromIn his lifetime, he has 1,380 strikeouts, a 2.59 ERA, 10 wins and 52 losses. You still have enough gas in the tank for your retirement.