Jacob deGrom recalls the “year of pitching” headed by Bob Gibson

The pitcher for the New York Mets, Jacob deGrom, with their numbers in the current 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB), will certainly remind us of the legendary Bob gibson and the so-called “year of pitching” in 1968, when he made history for pitchers in the sport.

The first openings of Jacob deGrom in this 2021 campaign of Big leagues leave numbers very similar to how you started Bob gibson that 1968 season with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he was MVP and Cy Young winner.

Surely this wonderful beginning of deGrom on the MLB 2021 makes us think and remember that season of 1968 when Gibson with his reigning talent at pitching in the best baseball in the world, leaving hitting and other things in the background.

Here we will compare the beginning of the season: (Courtesy MLB Stats)

Bob gibson in 1968:

11 starts 0.27 OppBA effectiveness .163 OppOPS .390 83 strikeouts 13 walks

Jacob deGrom in 2021:

10 starts 0.56 OppBA effectiveness .121 OppOPS .372 103 strikeouts 8 walks

On paper they are quite similar numbers and we could easily see in the MLB 2021 a new “year of pitching” but hand in hand with Jacob deGrom who is doing some really amazing things with the Mets and remembers a legendary pitcher and Hall of Famer with Bob Gibson.

Two dominant stretches. When the smoke clears, how will deGrom’s 2021 compare to Gibson’s 1968? pic.twitter.com/rX9Pewpchy – MLB Stats (@MLBStats) June 16, 2021

In that 1968 season of Big leagues, Bob gibson He had a 1.12 ERA, a 22-9 record, 268 strikeouts, 62 walks and won awards such as the Gold Glove, MVP and Cy Young, which could win the Mets ace this year if he continues like this, having the talent and the numbers to fight Fernando Tatís Jr. and other National League stars who could enter the MVP fight.

Also, it is good to remember that Jacob deGrom after 107 years in the MLB, is the first pitcher with such a low ERA (0.56) in his first 10 games of a season.