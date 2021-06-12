Jacob Degrom left the game with a dangerous injury with the Mets

The pitcher for the New York Mets, Jacob Degrom, came out with a injury of the game against the San Diego Padres in the MLB.

After throwing 6 no-run innings with 10 strikeouts and just one hit allowed, Jacob DegromHe was chatting with the pitching coach and manager Luis Rojas, who let them know that he felt something strange in his arm.

It was determined that the best pitcher numerically this season has a tenditis that prevented him from pitching.

Degrom has 103 strikeouts in 64 innings of work, where he has only given up 4 earned runs and has driven in 5 with his club, another spectacular figure never before seen in MLB history.

Here the report:

Jacob deGrom left tonight’s game due to right flexor tendonitis. – Baseball Authority (@BsblAuthority) June 12, 2021

This is already the third injury suffering Jacob Degrom This season, who, if healthy all this time, had more innings and of course, more strikeouts registered so far this season. MLB2021, even so, is almost certainly headed for the all-star game.