Jacob Degrom fell short of making history after 9 consecutive strikeouts

After a splendid outing of just one run with 14 strikeouts which the Mets couldn’t back up, this time they did, winning the game 5-3 against the Colorado Rockies in the MLB .

Degrm struck out 14 of the 18 batters he faced, 9 of them in a row, equaling the following records:

Jacob Degrom is the launcher of the Mets in striking out 14 in a 6-inning or fewer outing. The most strikeouts by a Mets pitcher in a 6-IP outing or less was 12, made by Zack Wheeler in 2013, Pedro Martinez in 2005 and Nolan Ryan in 1971.

Degrom has struck out 9 consecutive batters, being the ninth pitcher in the history of the MLB in doing it within a game. Tom Seaver holds the record with 10 in a row. Degrom also has his 48th career game with 10 strikeouts, the second-highest in Mets history, behind only Tom Seaver with 60.

And as if that weren’t enough, he hit his fourth hit of the season, equaling Fernando Tatis Jr. and Cody Bellinger in hits, despite being a pitcher.