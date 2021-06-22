Jacob deGrom dominates Braves in Mets win

NEW YORK.

Jacob deGrom bore all the responsibilities of the Mets on his return to the mound after suffering a minor shoulder scare, throwing a one-hitter in five scoreless innings and help New York defeat the Atlanta Braves 4-2 on Monday in the first game of a doubleheader.

DeGrom (7-2) did not allow a hit in the seven-inning game until a miscommunication between the Mets outfielders allowed a fly ball to sting with two outs in the fifth inning, a hit that ended as a ground double.. DeGrom performed 70 pitches, 15 of them over 100 mph, walked two and struck out six, a relief for fans concerned about the health of the Mets’ rotation ace after he came out of his most recent start with shoulder discomfort.

Jeff McNeil came off the disabled list and pinch-hitted for deGrom during a three-touchdown attack in the fifth inning. He scored on Dominic Smith’s three-run double.

Ozzie Albies hit a two-touchdown home run off reliever Seth Lugo for the Braves, who had won three of their last four meetings, but were playing their second doubleheader in a matter of two days. Kyle Muller (0-1) allowed one hit in four innings, coming out of the game 1-0 behind in his first major league start.

The Mets closer Edwin Diaz closed the curtain by retiring the seventh inning to reach 15 saves 16 times.

DeGrom has 30 innings in a row without allowing a run, two and two-thirds less than RA Dickey’s franchise record in 2012. His 0.50 ERA is the lowest for a pitcher in his first 12 starts in major league history.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.