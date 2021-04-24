Jacob Degrom broke a series of records after 15 strikeouts against the Nationals

The pitcher of the Mets from New York, Jacob deGrom, broke a series of records by striking out 15 strikeouts against the Nationals in the MLB

Through the game of Mets of New York against the Washington Nationals, Degrom took the victory against that team throwing nine scoreless innings with 15 strikeouts awarded, this time he was backed by the offense of the Mets , though this batting 4-1 with a one-run RBI double.

Degrom became the first pitcher to hit 50 strikeouts in his first four outings of a season. Jacob deGrom is the first pitcher of the Mets New York since Al Leiter striking out 15 batters in one game Leiter did so on August 15, 1999 against the Chicago Cubs the last time

Jacob deGrom he has three straight games with more than 14 strikeouts, equaling the longest streak in the Modern Era.

Here the video:

Jacob deGrom this season: ⚾️50 strikeouts, the most by a player in his first 4 starts of a season in the Modern Era (1900). ⚾️3 games in a row with more than 14 strikeouts, equaling the longest streak in the Modern Era. #MLB pic.twitter.com/2SCBOi2rgP – ESPN Data (@ESPNDatos) April 24, 2021

Jacob deGrom set a new personal best with his 15th strikeout of the game! 👏 # LosMets pic.twitter.com/EBEQsXGBtv – New York Mets (@LosMets) April 24, 2021

Now Degrom is 2-1 with a 0.91 ERA so far in the MLB, letting it be known that he will not only be running for the Cy Young, but for the Triple Crown and possibly the NL MVP.