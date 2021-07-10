Jacob Degrom already has his replacement for the 2021 all-star game

The right pitcher Taijuan walker was heralded as Jacob Degrom’s replacement for the stars game on the MLB.

Although many thought that they were going to see Freddy Peralta or Julio Urías in Degrom’s place for the simple fact that he was not going to pitch in the all-star game, things did not happen that way in MLB.

Before his last outing, Jacob Degrom said he was not going to pitch in the all-star game and that he hoped that if they did pick one, that would be his teammate. Taijuan walker.

Walker has been the best starter for the New York Mets after Degrom this season, after signing for 2 seasons and 24 million, he is 7-3 with a 2.44 ERA in 85 innings with 87 strikeouts in the MLB 2021.

While Julio Urías leads the MLB in wins with a 3.64 ERA over 106 innings with 129 strikeouts.