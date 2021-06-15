Jacob Barreto vs. Nano Santana, the rematch

The national bantamweight title already has contenders. The champion Jacob barreto (pictured) has a new challenger: Jonathan Santana, who replaces Sebastián Pérez, who accumulates two defeats on points (the Gipuzkoan will return to the ring in September).

Barreto and Santana have already faced each other for the national title with a Canarian duel, offering an excellent match on March 31, 2019, with the Marca cameras live and getting a large audience.

After a tough fight, Santana from Gran Canaria had to leave at the beginning of the tenth and final round, when the cards indicated a majority victory for Barreto from Tenerife, 87-84, 86-84, 85-85.

Currently, Barreto is 12-3, 5 KOs, while Santana is 8-3, 1 KOs.