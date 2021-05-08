Jacky Ramírez, shows off her exuberant curves and sets Acapulco Shore on fire

With less than two weeks on the air, the reality Acapulco shore is burning with emotions and controversies with the new participants, especially with the beautiful Jacky Ramirez, a former program participant Falling in love, which has given what to talk about among fans of the MTV show, because they consider it a copy of Manelyk González, former participant of the program.

From the first day of season 8 of Acapulco Shore, on April 27, the followers of the reality show remembered Manelyk’s attitudes in this new participant, something that did not go down well.

Jacky Ramirez He became known in the media due to his participation in another reality show called ‘Falling in love’ on TV Azteca, where he starred in several controversies, leaving the program early due to faults in the competition regulations.

The brunette is strong-willed and immediately marked territory in the Acapulco Shore house, ensuring that she was willing to have conflicts, because she did not see that someone was a competition for her within the mansion.