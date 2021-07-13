Jacky Ramírez puts heat in the summer with a ‘flirty’ photo in the pool

Jacky Ramírez, the current member of the MTV reality family ‘Acapulco shore‘, He has once again stolen the attention of his loyal followers on social networks, dazzling his beauty off the screens.

Via Instagram, the former participant of the Aztec TV ‘Falling in love’ spread the image where he appears on the edge of the pool in a green swimsuit, while enjoying the heat of the beaches of Acapulco, Guerrero.

This publication has achieved more than 21 thousand likes and more than 200 comments from his more than half a million followers on Instagram, showing off his admiration for the shining beauty of Jacky Ramírez.

Coming to the last episodes of the eighth season of ‘Acapulco Shore’, Jacky Ramírez will star in a fight with one of the members that could cost him his stay in the house before a new trial against him, said chapter that you can enjoy this Tuesday in special schedule on MTV screens.

