Jacky Ramírez, member of Acapulco Shore, poses as daring as possible on social media

One month after the start of the eighth season of the famous MTV reality show Acapulco Shore, Jacky Ramírez, has turned more than one member of the craziest family on his new vacation on the beaches of Acapulco.

The former member of the program Aztec TV ‘Falling in love‘, He has once again stolen the glances of his loyal followers on social networks, by letting the imagination fly to more than one when posing as God brought it into the world.

Via Instagram, nicknamed as the double of Manelyk González He released the black and white image where he is shown without clothes and with his arms covers his incredible attributes, accompanied by the following message.

“I read them and I am very entertained with so much comment!”, He wrote.

It should be remembered that Jacky Ramírez and the rest of the members of the ‘Acapulco Shore’ family reached the figure of 100 episodes last week and today you will be able to enjoy a new episode of the famous reality show through the MTV channel at o’clock. 22:00 Central Mexico time.

