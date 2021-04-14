Jacky Bracamontes tells how his daughters’ fights are

Jacky Bracamontes could not be fuller with her family life, since day by day she lives a great happiness with her husband Martin Fuentes and his five daughters: Mini Jacky, Expensive, Renata, Paula Y Emilia. With so many little girls at home and all under the age of eight, it is very normal for your home to be full of energy, laughter, screaming and even fights between the little sisters.

Jacky, as a good mother, has learned to deal with the differences that often appear between her daughters. Small discussions that put a special touch in the home, same with which fans of the actress who have children could identify in seconds.