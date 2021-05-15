Jacky Bracamontes talks about the Miss Universe and says that by then she needed to eat

Twenty years ago, Jacqueline bracamontes She represented Mexico in the world beauty pageant, and this weekend she will host the 69th edition of “Miss Universe 2021” (Telemundo) along with Carlos Ponce, this Sunday in the United States.

The model and actress shares the memories she has of that experience. “Oh, 2001! Twenty years ago, imagine ”, I already feel that it has already rained, (laughs) Nothing is the same anymore. Let’s see, some anecdote (that you remember): “Well, it has to do with food because I thought that Miss Universe would have us on a diet and so on; I say that I was very skinny at that time, I needed to eat, but I was afraid that he would arrive and eat: ‘three lettuces, a 100 gram chicken breast’, you know, like this ”.

“I said, well it’s Miss Universe they have to take care of us, no, no, no! I don’t know now how it will be but at that time they put us some delicacies there in the hotel in Puerto Rico, but it was a buffet of delicious food, desserts, donuts, everything, so I was really shocked, “the actress also recalled.

“And another thing is that since I arrived in Puerto Rico, everyone is like ‘be careful, because this is a plot! Nobody wants you to win, well, not me but I mean, don’t let them do your makeup there! Don’t let them comb your hair, you fix yourself ‘, and I’ oh, what nerves! because well, I took courses to put on makeup and comb my hair, but the thing about the hairstyle has never been given to me, really; so if you see a video of the previous one that we had to make of the semifinal, my hair looks all ‘tap’ (crazy), because I combed my hair very badly, (laughs) ”.

