Jacky Bracamontes he bragged to his followers in Instagram the spectacular bouquet of roses that she received on this Mother’s Day, which she undoubtedly reveals, is an incredible celebration for the beautiful actress and host.

Thank you for my beautiful birthday flowers … “says the publication accompanied by two images.

Bracamontes couldn’t stay behind and decided celebrate her husband’s birthday, which is this May 10, with a very original cake.

In another post, the also host shared a photography in the company of her daughters in which he reveals that he feels very happy to have “five princesses who are my everything”.

He also congratulated his mother, Jacqueline Van Hoorde, in which she stated that there is no one like her.

Who is Jacky Bracamontes?

She is a Mexican actress and model, daughter of former soccer player Jesús Bracamontes and Jacqueline Van Hoorde. It was winner of the national contest, Nuestra Belleza México in 2000 and participated in Miss Universe 2001.

In 2008 she starred in the comedy soap opera “Fools don’t go to heaven”, alongside Jaime Camil and Valentino Lanús; in addition to leading the television program “De por vida”.

In 2009 he starred in “Sortilegio”, the new version of the soap opera You or Nobody, who in 1985 starred Lucia Mendez, now under the production of Carla Estrada, together with William Levy. In 2010 she participated in the United States in the play “Sortilegio”, the show based on the soap opera.

Later, he returned to soap operas with a special participation in the soap opera “El bienamado”, where he plays Laura Urquidi.

We recommend you

Complaint in One!

Do you know or have photos and videos of any act of possible negligence, corruption and abuse of authority? Send it to Uno TV WhatsApp: 5562115131. Share it! We follow up on it.

What do you think?

.