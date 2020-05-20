Jacky Bracamontes shares an intimate moment with her husband and almost had an accident. | Instagram Special

Jacky Bracamontes shares an intimate moment with her husband and almost had an accidentBut thanks to her slender figure and the great strength of her husband’s arms, they confirmed that several years later and with five daughters, they are still as much in love as on the first day.

This quarantine has been a real challenge for Jacky Bracamontes and his family. Not only has she put various professional projects on hiatus, but she has also entered fully into a life where her daughters lean much more on her for their daily activities including homework.

The good news is that Jacky Bracamontes She is not alone, her husband has been at the foot of the canyon and this time has allowed him to fall even more in love with her, so there was no lack of fun moments together, before the amused gaze of his five daughters and the shouts of encouragement and celebration .

Just a few days ago we saw Jacky Bracamontes jump on a jumper from the hand of the love of your life, today they do a new feat in Instagram sure several couples will try to repeat.

Jacky Bracamontes and her husband’s amazing ability to lift her up into the air

It was recently when Jacky Bracamontes shared in social networks the new feat at her husband’s side, a part of her new exercise routine where they both had to join forces to exercise.

In comfortable clothes, Jacky bracamontes stood on top of her husband Martin Fuentes, who managed to carry her with his arms and legs, while exercising in tune. They could not miss the batons of their daughters, who quickly went over their father and Jacky ended up like a cherry on the cake.

The husband of Jacky Bracamontes He revealed that he would miss these moments, because due to their agendas, it is difficult to coincide easily with this.

