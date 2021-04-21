Jacky Bracamontes says goodbye to television show

Jacky Bracamontes returned to the television forums of the Netas Divinas program after a year of absence from said Mexican show. After the reunion with her co-workers, the Guadalajara shared before the cameras a news that has to do with her professional future by announcing that last April 14 was her last participation as co-host of the project in which she had participated since 2018. And is that the intermittent presence of the 41-year-old actress in the studio generated a wave of rumors about her continuity as part of the cast and has been confirmed by herself.

© @ jackybrvJacky Bracamontes closes a cycle in his professional career

“I have to confess that I am very sad because I don’t want to leave Divine Net, but I have to go no way, my heart stays there, I love being part of this quintet, they know that I love them and I love our producers. also and I’m going to miss them a lot and I hope tomorrow to return even as a guest because I love this program, “he said with a lump in his throat.

In the same way, she pointed out how complicated it has been for her to have to find a balance between her work and her residence in Miami, which led her to make the decision to take a side step with the production of Netas Divinas.

“My reality right now is that I am living in Miami, I am working there. I had not been in this forum for a year, which for me was complicated by my work. Due to the pandemic, which also made traveling difficult, I had to stay there, so it was time to decide with the people of the channel that it was better to say goodbye, ”she pointed out, moved.

Jacky confessed how gratifying it has been for her to be part of a team of women with whom she has been able to open her heart several times on various issues in her personal life, which has earned her immense personal growth.

Paola Rojas, Consuelo Duval, Natalia Tellez Y Daniela magunThey have been her best accomplices and companions in this television adventure that ends for her.

“I said I was not going to cry, thank you for this moment, for these words from each one of you, I was speechless and that is difficult for me because I am very talkative,” he concluded.