Jacky Bracamontes He surprised his 5.9 million followers on Instagram by sharing a series of unpublished videos and photos from almost 20 years ago, when he participated in Miss Universe.

In the images of the memory of you can see the famous woman wearing the outfit she wore in the preliminary of the beauty pageant.

«A gem to find this! I had not seen a video of my participation in the preliminary of Miss Universe, “wrote the famous in the description of her post.

As expected, the publication of Bracamontes caused a stir among its fans, who did not hesitate to fill it with flattery.

Even celebrities and friends of the also actress reacted to the emotional postcards. Diego Boneta, Lupita Jones, Héctor Sandarti and Zuleyka Rivera were some of the celebrities who recognized the beauty and talent of the Mexican.

