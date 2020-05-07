The Mexican actress has a great time jumping on a trampoline Jacky Bracamontes reveals her charms Her husband, Martín Fuentes, takes care of her so that she does not fall

It was not his intention, but the Mexican actress Jacky Bracamontes reveals his charms while jumping on a trampoline. Her husband, Martín Fuentes, who is careful not to fall, shared this nice video.

With more than 135,000 views so far, and more than 16,000 “likes”, Jacky Bracamontes’ husband uploaded this video of just a few seconds in length to his official Instagram account.

“Well done,” Martín Fuentes posted in this post, in addition to tagging the Mexican actress and a clothing store and hashtags the words “fitness” and “gym”.

In the video, where perhaps inadvertently Jacky Bracamontes revealed her charms, the Mexican actress jumps again and again in such a way that her dress is lifted and her well-shaped legs are shown.

Precisely, one of the first to react was Jacky, who posted some emoticons of some embarrassed faces and others sweating the fat.

Immediately, his followers reacted: “Good leg, Jacky”, “Did you see Jacky’s body? Beautiful, divine, beautiful, blessed couple ”,“ Jacky’s body ”.

A follower of Martín Fuentes asked her a direct question: “Have you tried to catch her, just in case?”

The compliments for the couple formed by Martín and Jacky, who are the parents of Paula, Emilia, Renata, Carolina and Jacky, could not be missed on this occasion: “Beautiful, to take care of yourself and enjoy your family. Blessings and affection from Paraguay ”, although the majority referred to the Mexican actress, who in addition to being beautiful radiates a lot of charisma:“ I love her ”,“ Very pretty ”,“ Cute queen ”,“ I love you Jacky ”,“ She is a love ”,“ Oh, I loved her ”.

In the midst of a coronavirus pandemic, an Internet user made the following observation: “The quarantine of rich people.”

“Jacky has a good balance, how good they have fun”, “How good they are enjoying it, I love them”, “Boys, they are amazing, but Martín was there, because if not,” “It almost hit the tower”, ” That loveless Martin, almost fell @jackybrv and did not care, “you can read in more comments.

An admirer of the Mexican actress did not want to save anything and commented the following: “Mamma mía, enviable those legs of @jackybrv and a toned body to have five girls, wow, incredible.”

The compliments for Jacky Bracamontes, after she revealed her charms while jumping on a trampoline, seemed to have no end: “That and the body of @jackybrv”, “Great body”, “You are the best”.

For her part, a Colombian user was delighted with this video, which also includes Martín Fuentes, Jacky’s husband: “How good it is to be children once in a while, what a beautiful couple they are, blessings from Colombia”.

“Piernotas that you have a woman, super body and 5 daughters”, “Linda”, “How funny it looks”, “That is a body … nice legs, well shaped”, “Very good for the jump, well, all the jumps, haha ”,“ Wow, what a good condition and great body ”,“ What a good leg of Jacky ”, expressed more users.