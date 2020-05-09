Your browser does not support iframes.

On a Mexican television show, for Mother’s Day, Jacky Bracamontes He confessed why he shares the limelight with another member of his family who is not a mother.

All the conductors talked about how they were going to celebrate, it was at that moment that Natalia Tellez He considered that the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, would be the most celebrated, “Hey, the one who is seen carrying all the gifts is Jacky, because it will be a gift for each girl and another gift for her husband, so that will be department store », she commented amused.

At the words of her partner, Bracamontes, 40, told them why every year, the attention of May 10 is divided between her and her husband Martin Fuentes.

Jacky revealed why May 10, at his home, is not what it seems. «I’m going to tell you that I have a problem with Mother’s Day, a serious problem: May 10 is Martín’s birthday. So, all the prominence of the mother I have to share with the father and he is not a father, “confessed the famous, who already plans how to celebrate her partner next Sunday.

The Mexican recognized that when the date approaches, she begins to plan Martin’s birthday and forgets about the mothers’ holiday. «May 10 is coming and I’m thinking about the gifts, about giving him a surprise, sending him to make a cake, but I don’t know what, so Mother’s Day is scattered a little. It is no longer that ‘I am celebrated today, spoil me!’, No, we have to share the limelight and there is nothing cool, ”he explained.

During the talk and before Jacky’s “little problem”, his partner Daniela Magún He gave him a solution and recommended that he carry out one of the two celebrations so that he could be on May 10 without distractions.

Apparently the recommendation of the also singer and member of the Mexican group Kabah It would be taken into account by Bracamontes, although she is very clear that in that case it would be Mother’s Day that would have to move, since Martín’s birthday is a special day for her mother-in-law.

«Yes, I am going to negotiate it with Martín, I am going to leave him his birthday because if not, his mother is going to be mad at me because he said, ‘I gave birth to him that day’, so, well, I will respect Martín’s day, but Mother’s Day is going to be May 8, or something like that, “he said.

In any case, for the former beauty queen, the most important thing about this holiday is to pass it by the side of her five daughters, who are already preparing her gifts, «As long as I am with my daughters, close to them, they will make me a little letter, because Now they already told me that each one of them is going to make a drawing for me, the little ones are going to make pure lines, but I don’t care. Already the big ones make such beautiful letters and some drawings that you melt, so that’s my best gift ».

We hope that this next Sunday, Jacky and Martín have a luxurious day surrounded by all the love of their five little ones.

