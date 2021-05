Jacky Bracamontes managed to surprise her husband, Martín Fuentes like never before and all thanks to an incredible birthday party that she organized without him suspecting anything. The car driver blew out 44 candles on his cake on May 10, and Jacky had everything ready to party in style.

With an intimate party, Jacky prepared every detail to make this day unforgettable for her husband. Friends and relatives of the couple attended the celebration, among them Luis Fonsi, who was most smiling.