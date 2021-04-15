Jacky Bracamontes is ready to host the Latin AMAs and wants a photo with Chayanne

Today, the screens of Telemundo o’clock at 7 PM/6C will present in style the ceremony of the Latin American Music Awards, with Jacky Bracamontes as the official host. In an interview with the Mexican, he told us that he regrets not being able to share the stage with Eugenio Derbez, that she will miss him a lot, but that she also feels as nervous as she is excited because all the responsibility for this gala will fall on her shoulders, in driving.

The Latin AMAs they obviously require a lot of glamor from her. This is why she has prepared a lot with her entire fashionista team to have the wardrobe ready. “For each dress there is a different heel, hairstyle and even makeup,” says Jacky. Who despite being a successful and recognized celebrity in the world of television and entertainment, is also excited as a fan because he will be able to see Maluma, Chayanne, Alejandro Fernández, Ricky Martin, among many others.

“I want a photo with Chayanne”, says Jacqueline Bracamontes. And it is that the Puerto Rican singer will be at the Latin American Music Awards as a presenter. The Mexican, for her part, also recognizes that although she will be surrounded by gallants, her husband Martin Fuentes He is not a jealous man, because he recognizes and admires his work. Besides that he usually accompanies her in some of these events.

I advance that she does not work the scripts, or decide how the show will be carried out at the production level, but that she does get involved in giving her personal touch to the dialogues that she has to develop, since she knows perfectly what sounds like her and what does not. .

As an actress, Jacky tells us that she was truly happy to be back on the recording boards. She loved going back on set to be part of the soap opera “La Suerte de Loli”. She said she was happy to share this project, no matter how brief her participation, with Silvia Navarro. He also assured that later on he would love to be part of another project, since his passion is acting. However, I would prefer it to be with something not as extensive as a soap opera. He would very much like to work on a series, and why not with Netflix.

Karol G and J Balvin, top favorites to some stellar Latin AMAs

The Colombian Karol G and her compatriot J Balvin face this Thursday the gala for the Latin American Music Awards (Latin AMAs) as the great favorites, with nine nominations each, reported the EFE agency.

Karol G also arrives with the vitola of being the first woman to top the list of options for international Latin music awards since in 2006 the Colombian Shakira did the same at the Latin Grammys.

The BB&T Center in the American city of Sunrise will host this Thursday from 8 pm ET a gala in which the winners of 25 categories will be known, to which the great Latin American musicians of the moment aspire.

In addition to Karol G and J Balvin, the Puerto Rican Bad Bunny aspires to win eight awards, followed by his compatriot Ozuna with seven.

Camilo and Anuel AA have six nominations each, CChristian Nodal, Black Eyed Peas, Eslabón Armado, Natanael Cano and the MS Band can boast of their five nominations, while Maluma, Reik and Shakira have four.

Karol G and J Balvin compete directly for the Artist of the Year awards; Single of the year with “Tusa” and “Ritmo”, respectively; Urban favorite song; Favorite Urban Artist, and Social Artist of the Year.

In addition, we must add the special awards that the stars José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma” and Alejandro Fernández will receive in this sixth edition of the Latin AMAs, who will be recognized with the Legend Award and the Icon Award, respectively.

Both artists will be honored at a gala in which they are scheduled to perform Anitta, Pitbull, Manuel Turizo, Wisin, Yandel, Carlos Rivera, Sofía Reyes, Ana Bárbara, Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga, Camilo, David Bisbal, Karol G, Maluma, Ozuna and Piso 21, among many others.

For example, Ricky Martin, nominated for Favorite Artist-Pop and Favorite Song-Pop, will premiere his collaboration with Carlos Vives “Canción Bonita” live, and Juanes, who aspires to win the new Favorite Virtual Concert category, will make a television premiere with the first song of his new album,

There will also be the presence of international music stars such as Ziggy Marley, who will premiere a song with Maluma, and the seven-time Grammy Award winner Carrie Underwood will be the first great country artist to participate in Latin American awards.

The Latin AMAs 2021 will be broadcast in the United States on Telemundo now across the Americas on Telemundo Internacional.

Will Jennifer López return the engagement ring to Alex Rodríguez? They say it’s worth $ 5 million