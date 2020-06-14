It is no secret to anyone that Martin Fuentes, husband Jacky Bracamontes, he is an adventurer and extreme sports lover, something he shares with his daughters, because even he himself upload videos of the activities they do together.

And now that the presenter gave a virtual interview, they did not hesitate to question her about this situation, since her husband has received several accusations after showing his little ones practicing some of these disciplines, whereas he endangers the integrity of the girls.

« Her life is her daughters, Do you think that he would put his daughters’ lives at risk? If he makes them do something, it is because he knows that he is there and that anything responds, he is not going to put something that risks his life, never, his daughters are his everything, « said Bracamontes in a serious tone.

And added, « What happens is that he wants to make his daughters fearless and winged, brave and strong and I totally agree with that. I would never do that because I don’t feel capable of responding to an emergency, but he is doing it because he can. «

And to end this topic, Jacky recognized something about her husband, but she did it jokingly, « That he’s crazy, he’s crazy, that’s how it is! »