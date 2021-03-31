Jacky Bracamontes celebrates the 8th birthday of her eldest daughter

This March 29, Jacky Bracamontes prepared an intimate and fun birthday party for her daughter Jackita, who is already 8 years old. The family that the actress has made up with her husband, Martín Fuentes, had long tablecloths when they held an emotional celebration at home in the company of friends and their other four little ones. Through some tender images, the presenter also shared a video in which the beautiful breakfast offered to the honored woman, full of balloons and pink decorations, is appreciated.

© @ jackybrvJacky Bracamontes and his family

The moment was also recorded by a snapshot in which it is appreciated that the theme of his celebration was the always fascinating city of Paris. “Jacky! Happy birthday my beautiful girl! You are already big! Eight years! We love you!” wrote the soap opera protagonist.

With a sign that said: “Jacky in Paris”, the driver consented to her first-born with this party in which her sisters were her funniest accomplices.

In another of the stories in their networks, the birthday girl is seen on a walk in the sea as part of her yearnings to make her day with her respective cake and especially the warmth of her own.

The proud dad was one of the first to upload images of the special occasion and as usual between him and his daughters, very close to the sea on a yacht, a place where they unleash the most fascinating and somewhat reckless sports adventures , who love their princesses.

In another video you can see how Jacky blows out the candles while her sisters applaud her and her parents sing Las Mañanitas to her. The family took advantage of their stay in Miami on an unforgettable day outdoors where the birthday girl dared to jump into the water.

“We have been very happy celebrating this day with the whole family, eating cake and enjoying the sea. Just look at how brave the girls are jumping from very high into the sea, ”wrote Jacky.