Jacky Bracamontes celebrates her daughter’s birthday in a big way

“Jacky. Happy birthday my beautiful girl. You’re already grown up, 8 years old. We love you “the actress wrote in the publication. In the photo with which the host illustrated her congratulatory message, the celebrant can be seen posing next to a ‘Jacky in Paris’ sign, making a nod to the Emily in Paris series, starring Lily Collins.

In the recording you can see how the little girl wakes up and when she goes down the stairs she realizes that the whole house is full of balloons and decorations in honor of her birthday.

Jacky Fuentes. (Instagram / Jacky Bracamontes.)

In another of the stories, the birthday girl shared everything she would do in her day. It included a walk by the sea in which there was also cake and family togetherness, in addition to a visit to an aquarium.

Fuentes Bracamontes Family. (Instagram / Jacky Bracamontes.)

The first to share the images of the great celebration of little Jacky was her father, Martín Fuentes, who through the stories on his Instagram account showed that he celebrated his first-born on a luxurious yacht.