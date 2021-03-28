Jacky Bracamontes and the funny surprise teacher for his daughters

Taking classes at home doesn’t have to be boring, and Jacky Bracamontes proved it with her husband, Martín Fuentes. The racing driver surprised his little daughters in the middle of class by improvising for a strict teacher who kept making them laugh. Mini Jacky, Expensive and Renata They paid close attention to the words and actions of dad, who thanks to glasses completely changed his personality, achieving a result that also made the followers of the former beauty queen laugh.

“It seems that my daughters’ new teacher is very demanding, although it seems to me that I have seen him before 😂. Could it be that the girls will like their new teacher? ”, Jacky told his fans on his social networks. Martín showed that even in quiet times at home it is possible to help girls with their homework, since it seemed that he had just gotten up and to impersonate the strict teacher, he was wearing a white bathrobe.

Laughing, the little ones paid a lot of attention, but surely more than the class, they will remember with great joy the games that their father invented at the time of online classes to play with them and make learning more entertaining.

Some very creative girls with the help of dad

Being at home has not been easy for the little ones, and with the help of their parents they try to exploit their creativity to the maximum to avoid getting bored. At Jacky’s home, her daughters got to work with Martín’s help to decorate one of the walls, and they surprised the actress!

© @ mft07Jacky Bracamontes was impressed with the artistic creation of her husband and daughters

Caro, Renata, Mini Jacky and Martín took mom blindfolded to give her the big surprise. Seeing her, Jacky was shocked: “Why did they do this? What is this dump?”, While the girls and dad laughed. Luckily for the host of La Voz, her two-year-old twins –Paula and Emilia– they are still too small to surprise her with this kind of antics that Mom’s followers love.

