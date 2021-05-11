Jacky Bracamontes and her daughters celebrate Martín Fuentes’ birthday

Jacky Bracamontes and Martín Fuentes are one of the most solid couples in the show. Just a few months ago, the couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary and shared with all their followers some photos of the day they got married.

Jacky Bracamontes, Martin Fuentes and their daughters (Instagram / jackybrv)

“9 years and counting … For many more moments of laughter and complicity. It is beautiful to remember one of the happiest moments of our lives. Congratulations, love @ mft07! I love you ”, you can read next to the album of two unpublished photos that Jacky published of her wedding.

For his part, Martín shared in his stories a video that he posted on his wife’s fan club Instagram account, about which he wrote: “Tomorrow 9 years, how fast! and 5 beautiful princesses ”. The pilot continued to post clips of his wedding, including the bride and groom dance, one of the most emotional moments of the night.