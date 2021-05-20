Jacky Bracamontes and Carlos Ponce detail their participation in Miss Universe

The eyes of the world will alight this Sunday, May 16, at the 69th edition of Miss Universe, which will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, in Hollywood, Florida. After a year of challenges for humanity due to the pandemic, this beauty pageant comes as a balm for millions of viewers, who for a few hours will enjoy the competition in which women from 74 countries will compete for the so precious crown. Telemundo will carry out the transmission of the event and for this it has chosen two luxury hosts, Jacky Bracamontes and Carlos Ponce, who know first-hand the ‘weaving and driving’ of the contest.

On the one hand, Jacky returns 20 years after having represented Mexico in the 2001 edition. Although she was not a winner in that competition, Miss Universe did change her world, as it gave her a different perspective on failures and how to deal with them. Meanwhile, the Puerto Rican actor is an expert in the field, as he has been part of the contest as a jury and presenter, which has earned him public recognition, allowing himself to be seen as one of the most charismatic characters on television.

In an interview with HI! USES, Jacky and Carlos confessed about this return to Miss Universe, which is full of mixed feelings, emotion and above all, anecdotes that marked them forever.

© TelemundoJacky Bracamontes and Carlos Ponce are the brand new hosts of Miss Universe 2021 © TelemundoJacky Bracamontes remembered her time at the beauty pageant 20 years ago