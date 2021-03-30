Jackson and Morris defend the fort against Antetokounmpo

Start with a lot of rhythm on both sides. The Clippers looked better around the corners to see the gaps in defense, and the Bucks experimented more with distance, testing from the front and playing with speeds. The locals were a bit more successful in the first minutes, something that would change at the end of the first quarter thanks to the work and grace of Jrue Holiday, who assumed command when Donte DiVincenzo went to rest and proposed a vertical game that left his rival. In that first round the distance went up to twelve points, with the Angelenos nailed at 26, and for the second the remedy was going to be the same but on the contrary. Those of Lue raised the intensity a point by the departure of Terance Mann. Fixed difference. There was a little left, something that was already an easier task. The bleeding had stopped and the locals could develop their party idea again. Leonard in the middle distance, Kennard looking for the short shots, balls for an unmarked Batum and other resources. Before the break, they even managed to get ahead with Marcus Morris as the protagonist.

They took better notice in the local side than in the visitor. To implement another new change that would make the game break, it was worth what was proposed by the Clippers following the previous strategy. Another new player changed the pace. Reggie Jackson, not only with two 3s and several blocks followed by his shot but with movements of the ball that ended in free triples, was the man who changed everything. By simple experimentation, appearing in the game for the first time when asked, and giving a good result. The efforts of the Bucks focused on shots from outside, with Lopez, Middleton or Holiday making some, but that alone could not be used. Ten points clear before the end of the third quarter. And if there was something left, the one who flocked was not Giannis, the usual, it was Kawhi, very attentive in the second options. As if that were not enough, in the last quarter Milwaukee was powerless in attack, seeing the basket very small, and the distance even went up to fourteen at the end.