Jackpot of 2,700,000 euros for the next Bonoloto draw

The winning combination of the Bonoloto draw held this Monday, April 19, was made up of the numbers 1, 3, 5, 8, 21 Y 49. The complementary was the 33 and the refund, the 1. The collection amounted to 2,803,885.50 euros.

First Category (six hits) there were no successful tickets, so with the generated pot that will be put into play in the next Bonoloto draw, a single winner could win 2,700,000.00 euros.

From Second Category (five hits plus complementary) there are three correct tickets that were validated in the Receiving Office number 19,385 of Ceclavín (Cáceres), located in Larga, 10; in the Lottery Administration number 1 of Berja (Almería), located in Manuel Salmerón, 17 and through the official internet channel Loterías y Apuestas del Estado