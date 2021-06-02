Jackie Nava: “I’m not obsessed with playing a World Cup again”

Jackie Nava is one of the pioneers of women’s boxing. She is 22 times world champion (between bantam and super bantamweight) and managed to be the first WBC female monarch (on May 30, 2005). His career began on May 29, 2001, so he just turned 20 years as a professional and you have done it with your eyes set on his end. At 41, he knows he doesn’t have much time left. For years the lawsuit against Mariana Juárez was rumored, but the defeat of the ‘Barbie’ at the end of 2020 (it cost him the WBC of the rooster) seems to complicate that option.

“That fight draws a lot of attention in Mexico. It was going to take place in May 2020, but the pandemic prevented it. I kept fighting, without an audience, to support myself, and I was waiting if I could go against it. Right now she’s looking for the title and maybe she can’t. Maybe the possibility will come out in the super bantamweight against Yamileth Mercado. There may be that possibility. It is not that I say that I am obsessed with a title, but if I have that possibility I want to take advantage of it. Otherwise I would seek to say goodbye with an exhibition or a fight“, recognizes the Mexican in the podcast ‘Boxeo a la Carrera’.

While waiting for her future to clear up, Jackie looks to the past. That retrospective is very present, since now it has an exhibition that will visit several Mexican cities. “Right now he is in Mexico City at the ‘Garibaldi’ subway station. One day I went to sign the gloves I had fought with, people saw me and started taking pictures with me. It’s being very pretty“He admits. In addition, Nava also looks back at his beginnings. The entry of the great male organizations, at that time, in female boxing, was key for many.” Andor did kickboxing too, but I saw the doors open on boxing and decided to bet“.