Broken nose

The nose is in front of the face and, to make things even more complicated, it sticks out. As flat as Jackie is, this appendage has taken a beating through countless filming. The napia has been broken in ‘The Chinese‘(Jackie Chan, 1989),’Pirates of the China Sea (Project A)‘(Jackie Chan, Sammo Hung Kam-Bo, 1983),’Gangster for a little miracle‘(Jackie Chan, 1989) and’The Superchef‘(Sammo Hung, 1997)