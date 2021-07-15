Jackie Chan envies members of the Chinese Communist Party – Tomatazos

Jackie Chan is one of the most popular figures in the action genre. Unlike other actors who focused on creating violent and weapon-savvy characters, Chan helped consolidate the martial arts in Hollywood while presenting himself as a funny, innocent and sometimes even clumsy character who had great abilities to fight against the enemy. , whether he was a terrorist or a mob leader. Worldwide, the accessible image with which his career was strengthened has been a blessing and a problem for the actor.

Like any good actor, Chan has always tried to bring out the best of himself on the big screen to please his fans, but he also constantly seeks to step outside the prototypes that made him famous to show that he genuinely has capabilities for genres like melodrama. Little by little he has moved away from action films, or participates in those that also require a mature touch as happened with The Relentless – 67%, which he starred in with Pierce Brosnan, and where the trauma of his character was much more important than his ability to kick in the air.

In general, Jackie Chan It is not a name that is associated with troublesome news, only with its attempt to approach another style of movies. However, some political comments have been a disappointment to his Western fans, as he has declared himself a fan of the Communist Party in China on more than one occasion. Many came to justify their words by clarifying that China is a country with little freedom of expression and that comments against the government can be perceived as a real threat that must be investigated and stopped.

The truth is Jackie Chan He is not a communist just to be born in China, after all his career has taken him to explore the entire world. If the actor declares himself as such, it is because he feels sympathy with that party and, like it or not, he has every right. What impresses many of his fans now is that the fellow Kung Fu Panda actor – 87% seem to have just made known their intention to enter the politics of their country.

Variety announced the recent participation of Jackie Chan at a symposium organized by the China Film Association in which the actor reiterated his support for the Communist Party:

Abroad they usually say: “proud to be Chinese.” I am very fortunate to be Chinese, but I am also jealous that everyone here is a Party member.

What the Party says, what it promises, does not need 100 years to achieve, it will definitely achieve in just a few decades. I want to be a member of the Party!

For the event, Chan dressed in a traditional military outfit from the 1940s that the group led by the Communist Party wore during the Second Sino-Japanese War. The actor recalled the event and the outfit with respect:

Those soldiers went toe-to-toe with firearms while wearing sandals and single-shot pistols, and they engaged their advanced arsenal with swords and spears. I think the 8th Route Army is really great!

Although many may be surprised by the political vision of Jackie ChanThe truth is that it is not at all new or far removed from other actors who venture into politics. One of the best known examples, and the one that caused the most criticism and ridicule, was that of Arnold Schwarzenegger when he was launched (and won) as governor of California by the Republican party. For his part, Chan has not stopped his acting career but that would not be a hindrance if he wants to follow his political taste. Surely many will see this decision with disappointment since Chan was born in Hong Kong and his position makes it clear which side of history he decides to be on.

