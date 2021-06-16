Jack Sparrow will be back but not with Johnny Depp

Disney doesn’t even want to see Johnny Depp in figurines. Now that Jack Sparrow will be back, it will not be in the shoes of the famous actor.

2020 was not a great year for Johnny Depp. The actor continues to lose in his legal battle against Amber Heard, after cross-allegations of violence and defamation. While Amber Heard triumphs and could even be the highest paid actress in Hollywood, the actor would not be having the same luck. Now, Disney announced the return of Jack Sparrow but without him.

After losing the defamation lawsuit in front of The Sun newspaper, Warner Bros made the decision to fire Johnny Depp from the Fantastic Animals saga where he played the villain Gellert Grindelwald. Later, the actor suffered another dismissal but this time from Disney. After spending several years playing Jack Sparrow, Johnny Depp was removed from the character of Pirates of the Caribbean.

For this reason, the sixth installment of this franchise will be a female reboot by Margot Robbie. And although it was expected even a mini cameo of Johnny Depp, Disney has no plans to incorporate the actor in any of its future projects. Now the character will head a new project, and again it will not have the famous actor.

Far from Jack Sparrow

“No, I don’t miss it, because I have it every day, I always carry it with me, I travel with Captain Jack Sparrow in my suitcase. I belong to Jack Sparrow and he is faithful to me, “said Johnny Depp when asked about Jack Sparrow and the movie he will not make of Pirates of the Caribbean. And it seems that the actor will continue away from the character, because the pirate most loved by the public will return and not with him.

The video game Sea of ​​Thieves A Pirate’s Life will take place, a collaboration with Microsoft that will be available on June 22. In this project Johnny Depp will not voice Jack Sparrow, but Jared Butler will do it, the same one who has already played him in other games, such as At World’s End and Online, as well as in Kingdom Hearts 2.