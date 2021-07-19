Jack Sock wins a title again thanks to unusual doubles

Jack sock savored the honeys of a qualification ATP yesterday in the ATP Newport 2021. He did it in the doubles modality, lifting the title together with William blumberg. This is the peculiarity of this couple: Blumberg has played college tennis for the last few seasons for the University of North Carolina, and entered the tournament with a doubles ranking of 1,300! It was not, yes, a problem for both of them to defeat the third and second seeds, allowing Will to give a jump over a thousand positions in the ranking (it is now # 284 in the world). Rarely will we be able to find a champion with such a low ranking, so there it is.