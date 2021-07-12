Jack Shore vs. Said Nurmagomedov added to UFC Fight Night on September 4

A bantamweight bout has been added to UFC Fight Night on September 4. Jack shore will face Said Nurmagomedov.

The match was confirmed by Alex Behunin of Cageside Press Sunday afternoon.

Shore, is undefeated in his 14 fights and will have his fourth fight in the Octagon. Jack comes from beating Hunter azure by decision divided into UFC on ABC 2. Before that fight, he subjected Aaron Phillips on UFC Fight Island 1.

Nurmagomedov, will try to get a new winning streak. Said lost with Raoni barcelos on UFC Busan. Obtaining the second defeat of his career after five years without losing. In his next fight, he knocked out Mark Striegl on UFC Fight Island 6.

UFC Fight Night September 4 will be held in a place to be defined.

