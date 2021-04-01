Jack Reynor being one of the protagonists of ‘The Peripheral’, the long-awaited television adaptation of the 2014 novel written by William Gibson that writer Scott B. Smith (‘A Simple Plan’, ‘The Ruins’) is developing for Amazon Studios and Warner Bros. Television.

Reynor, seen in movies like ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’, ‘Free Fire’, ‘Midsommar’ or ‘Cherry’, will play the brother in the previously announced Chlo Grace Moretz fiction. Gary Carr (‘The Deuce (The Chronicles of Times Square)’) is the third name – for now – confirmed of his cast.

Smith will be its creator and screenwriter, in addition to serving as co-showrunner with Greg Plageman (‘Person of Interest’, ‘FBI’). Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, creators of ‘Westworld’, will support the project through their Kilter Films, while Vincenzo Natali (‘Cube’) will be in charge of directing at least the first of its episodes.

In turn, Smith, Plageman, Nolan, Joy and Natali will serve as executive producers alongside Athena Wickham and Steven Hoban.

The official synopsis of the novel, published in our country by Roca Libros, is as follows:

The future is already here, and it is not a game.

Flynne Fisher lives in a rural area of ​​a future America, where jobs are scarce, unless you are involved in the illegal manufacture of drugs, something she avoids at all costs. His brother Burton lives, or tries, on the grant that the Veterans Administration gives him for neurological damage suffered in the Tactical Rehabilitation unit of the elite Marine Corps.

Flynne tries to survive on what he earns working on a 3D printed product assembly line. Although she makes more money as a player in an online game, where she plays on behalf of a rich man. For his part, Burton has been secretly working on an online project to ensure safety in a game set in a virtual world that vaguely resembles London, but with an even stranger air.

Wilf Netherton lives in London seventy-odd years later, in the midst of a slow apocalypse. But things seem pretty stable for now. Wilf is a renowned publicist, with a certain romantic, nostalgic and misfit touch that contrasts with the society in which he lives, in which trips to the past are simply a hobby.

Flynne and Wilf are about to meet …