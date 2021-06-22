Jack Pinnington Jones passes Wimbledon round

06/22/2021

On at 19:30 CEST

The British player Jack Pinnington Jones surprised by winning in the qualifying qualifying round at Wimbledon by 6-4 and 6-3 in one hour and thirteen minutes to Joao Lucas Magalhaes Hueb De Menezes, Brazilian tennis player, number 206 of the ATP. After this result, we will see the player in the next phase of Wimbledon.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) a preliminary qualification phase is carried out where the players with the lowest ranking have to reach the highest possible score to obtain a place in the official tournament. In it specifically 128 players face. Likewise, it is celebrated between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.