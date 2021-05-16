Jack Miller wins in the chaos of a wet French GP

The MotoGP French GP has had the same beginning and end as the Spanish GP disputed in Jerez, although the path between both points has been radically opposite. Starting at the beginning, Fabio Quartararo started on pole. Ending at the end, Jack Miller has achieved a great victory with the Ducati GP21. In between, rain, chaos, a ‘flag to flag’ race and a string of sanctions that in the end have altered the result less than the falls themselves. In fact, Johann Zarco was second, while Fabio Quartararo finished third to become the new leader of MotoGP.

To say that Jack Miller was the strongest driver at the start seems almost anecdotal., even if in the first turns the fall of Franco Morbidelli has taken place. And it is that the race has been written from the rain that has been given in the absence of 25 laps. In fact, Miller’s good start has been as unimportant as his departure from the track before changing bikes or the double ‘long lap’ penalty he has received for speeding in the pitlane. And it is that the race has gone towards the Australian, while Álex Rins and Joan Mir went to the ground.

Johann Zarco managed to close Ducati’s double after ultimately beating Fabio Quartararo.

The fall of Marc Márquez has finished ‘returning’ the race at the hands of Jack Miller and Fabio Quartararo, with the Australian behind the French for his double penalty. Once the Ducati rider complied with this double sanction, I still had time to hunt down Fabio Quartararo and beat him on the track, since in the end the Yamaha rider also received a ‘long lap penalty’ for improperly changing bikes. Already by then, the race was resolved in favor of the winner of the Spanish GP.

Jack Miller managed to emulate Casey Stoner and achieve his second consecutive victory, leaving behind its discreet start to the season. Behind, Johann Zarco hunted and surpassed Fabio Quartararo, thus dividing the loot. The Pramac rider took second place and the Yamaha rider the lead. For its part, Pecco Bagnaia was fourth ahead of Danilo Petrucci and Álex Márquez, positions subscribed to the fall of Aleix Espargaró with the Aprilia, which in turn opened the area of ​​the ‘top 10’ to Takaaki Nakagami, Pol Espargaró, Iker Lecuona and Maverick Viñales. A ‘top 10’ in which Marc Márquez would have entered if he did not go to the ground for the second time.

2021 MotoGP French GP race results



P.Nº.RiderCountryTeamMotoTiempo143Jack MillerAUSDucati TeamDucati47’25.47325Johann ZarcoFRAPramac RacingDucati + 3.970320Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Energy Yamaha

Yamaha + 14.468463Francesco BagnaiaITADucati TeamDucati + 16.17259Danilo PetrucciITATech 3 KTM

KTM + 21.430673 Álex Márquez

SPALCR Honda

Honda + 23.509730Takaaki Nakagami

JPNLCR Honda

Honda + 30.164844Pol EspargaróSPARepsol Honda

Honda + 35.221927Iker LecuonaSPATech 3 KTM

KTM + 40.4321012 Maverick Viñales SPAMonster Energy Yamaha

Yamaha + 40.5771146Valentino RossiITAYamaha SRTYamaha + 42.1981210Luca MariniITAAvintia Racing

Ducati + 52.4081333Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM

KTM + 59.3771423Enea BastianiniITAAvintia Racing

Ducati + 1’02.2241553Tito RabatSPAPramac RacingDucati + 1’09.6511621Franco MorbidelliITAYamaha SRTYamaha4 LapsUnclassified

93Marc MarquezSPARepsol HondaHonda10 Laps

41Aleix EspargaróSPAAprilia GresiniAprilia12 Laps

88 Miguel Oliveira POR Red Bull KTM

KTM15 Laps

42 Alex Rins

SPASuzuki Ecstar

Suzuki15 Laps

32Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia GresiniAprilia16 Laps

36Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar

Suzuki23 Laps