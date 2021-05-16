Jack Miller is crowned in a rugged French GP starring water and falls

The australian pilot Jack miller (Ducati) achieved this Sunday a great victory under the rain in the MotoGP race of French Grand Prix, fifth round of the Motorcycle World Championship, ahead of the French Johann Zarco (Ducati) and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), who despite not being able to defend his pole position is the new leader of the premier class.

With his third place, the one from Nice snatches the leadership of the general (80) by a point to the Italian Francesco ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia (Ducati) (79), who started sixteenth and went back to fourth place. For his part, Miller, who signs his second consecutive victory, dominated from start to finish in the first ‘flag to flag’ race in three years.

Quartararo, ‘poleman’ on Saturday, again showed his problems at the start and gave up two positions, leaving the lead to Australian Jack Miller (Ducati) ahead of Spanish Maverick Viñales (Yamaha). The one from Roses briefly took the head of the race, but the onset of the rain returned the first place to the one from Nice.

The threat of ‘flag to flag‘materialized in the fourth round, when he started rain hard at Le Mans, and the teams began to prepare the rain bikes. The current champion of the category, Joan Mir (Suzuki), failed to reach the pits after suffering a fall.

The first to leave garages with a new motorcycle was Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda), who pressed with ‘slicks’ before the change and who began to show his prowess in the wet. Quartararo jumped behind him, while Àlex Rins (Suzuki) went to the ground with a rain configuration.

For the first time after a nine-month break and three humerus operations, that of Cervera he became leader of the test, but woke up from sleep in the absence of 19 laps; the Catalan lost control of his bike and went to the gravel at Turn 14, saying goodbye to all his options; he kept running but quit after suffering a second fall with nine laps to go.

Again, ‘El Diablo’ took the lead with Miller behind him, the same situation as before the onset of the rain. The oceanic, on the other hand, managed to pass him while Race Direction sanctioned the French with a ‘long lap’ due to an irregularity during the motorcycle change.

Behind, his compatriot Johann Zarco (Ducati) was, in addition, cutting almost two seconds per lap, so the allowance of positions was unavoidable. Thus, it happened with six laps to go, and in that way they ended the appointment.

As for the Spanish, Àlex Márquez (Honda) finished sixth, Pol Espargaró (Repsol Honda) was eighth, Iker Lecuona (KTM) ninth, Maverick Viñales (Yamaha) tenth and Tito Rabat (Ducati) fifteenth. For its part, Mir, Rins and Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia), who fell sixth, failed to finish the race.