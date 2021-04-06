Jack Miller, from the pique with Mir, to the operating room?

04/06/2021 at 12:20 CEST

Jack Miller is starring at the start of the season, but not for what was expected. His debut as an official Ducati rider promised, but at the moment the results are not up to the potential of the motorcycle, which in the two races in Qatar has shown itself as the fastest one lap, although the two victories have been for Yamaha (Viñales and Quartararo).

World Championship leader Johann Zarco pilots the Pramac satellite Ducati, with which he already has two second places. And the reveal at Losail has been Jorge Martin, with the other Desmosidici ‘client’. Of the two factory pilots, Pecco bagnaia took the podium at the Qatar GP (3rd) and finished 6th at the Doha GP, while Miller finished ninth in both races. A disappointing start for the Australian, who was also spiced up by a very dangerous maneuver with the champion Joan Mir, whom he rammed on the straight at 195 km / h .. A controversial action that, however, did not result in a penalty from the management of career.

Regardless of what happened on the track, Miller returns to the present this Tuesday due to his physical problems and more specifically due to a compartment syndrome that affected him in Qatar. The Australian pilot, who will undergo a review in Barcelona, ​​explains it on his blog and anticipates that he could even go under the knife in the next few hours to solve it before the next appointment on the calendar, Portugal (April 16-18).

“I was able to push after the Mir incident, let’s call it, and I was able to close the gap, but I started to suffer with the arm pumping on the right side, and for the last four laps I couldn’t even feel the brake lever. I don’t want to ride like this, I felt able to push all the other aspects to the end, so I have to do something about it, “says Miller.

Remember that “I also had arm problems last week, but this time it was worse, so we need to understand why and fix something this week. Surgery could be an option and we would have to do it as soon as possible if that’s the case. I definitely don’t want another ending to a race like this Sunday, so we’ll investigate what I can do once in Europe. “