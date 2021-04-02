Jack Miller crowned fastest in FP2

04/02/2021 at 7:58 PM CEST

Jack Miller puts the blow to the controls of the Ducati and has been crowned as the fastest in the second free practice of the Doha GP by marking a time of 1: 53.145. The Australian rider was followed by Francesco Bagnaia, who had been hidden in FP1 but who surprised and took second place in FP2, and Johann Zarco in third place.

Serious wake up call for @jackmilleraus! 😲 # DohaGP 🏁 pic.twitter.com/tnMxaDJlWF – MotoGP ™ 🏁 (@MotoGP) April 2, 2021

For his part, Fabio Quartararo was the fourth fastest while Jorge Martin it was the fifth with the best time. The Spanish rider stood out in his second MotoGP appointment in his rookie year with the team Pramac. To close the top 10, Aleix Espargaró was sixth, Franco Morbidelli seventh, Alex Rins eighth, Maverick Viñales ninth and Stefan Bradl tenth. The Grand Prix will be held this weekend at the Losail circuit.