As the festival note reads:

Tomorrow the third edition of the JACK METAL FEST III should have been held, but due to the current situation it has been impossible. In these difficult times we are living, where we are confined to our homes, we want to give a positive note: we can announce that the festival will take place on September 12, 2020 in the same room, the Sala La Petite in Granada.

It has been a great team effort by both the Ronda Rocks Cultural Association and by the bands Anima Aeterna, Orion Child, Santo Rostro and MIND DRILLER, as well as their respective managment Vampire Productions and On Fire, and their own room, which at all times have facilitated this task. We cannot forget the collaboration of the Cachopo Fest either.

The tickets purchased online on the Entradium.com and Wegow.com platforms have been automatically returned, which will be communicated by email. Later we will put the online tickets on sale again.

As for the physical tickets, they are still valid for the new date, although if they wish they can make the return at the same point of sale where they were purchased when the situation returns to normal and they reopen to the public.

First of all the A.C. Ronda Rocks and JACK METAL FEST want to give our full support to the victims, direct and indirect, and to the Covid-19 patients in this difficult situation. Remember to heed the instructions of the authorities and stay at home.