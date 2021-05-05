Jack Hermansson Proposes As Major Threat To Israel Adesanya

Jack Hermansson | Image: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

Jack Hermansson (21–6) is on track to face Edmen Shahbazyan (11–1) at UFC 262 while Israel Adesanya (20-1) prepares his middleweight championship defense against Marvin Vettori (17–4–1) at UFC 263. If they both win or even lose their respective fights, they could face each other in the Octagon. And thinking about it “The Joker” is proposed as the greatest threat to the current monarch of the division (via LowKickMMA.com).

Jack Hermansson thinks of Israel Adesanya

«I’m probably the worst match for him. (Jan) Blachowicz brought to light some weaknesses in his game, his game on the floor is not the best. If I got on top of him I would put him in a lot of trouble. I’m the toughest fight for him in the division«.

Now it would only be left to see what happens in the two mentioned fights and if both fighters finally face each other at some future point for the championship or without the championship in dispute. For now we will see how Marvin Vettori faces Israel Adesanya in their rematch. It is worth mentioning that he was in his first fight in 2018 a great challenge since the current champion won by split decision. It was also the last defeat of the Italian fighter.

Israel Adesanya | Image: Getty Images