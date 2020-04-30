Jack hermansson

A fight between Chris Weidman and Jack hermansson it is not entirely out of the question.

The Swede, number six in the 185-pound classification, was to receive the former division champion back in the UFC Fight Night Oklahoma City, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event had to be postponed.

However, Hermansson, who has just suffered his third defeat over the octagon, assures that the UFC is working on processing his visa so that the fight can crystallize.

“Right now I’m not really sure they can get my visa. They are working on it right now and as soon as they have something I am sure they will, “he told the MMA Fighting podcast, Eurobash. “I am the match they want, but at the same time they are looking for reservations. That was the situation when we were supposed to fight. They had some reservations in case he couldn’t get into the United States, but they put things off anyway. At this time I am not sure. I have spoken to the UFC and they still want the fight. ”

Weidman comes from failing his Semi-Complete debut by being knocked out in just under two minutes by who would be contender for the division title, Dominick Reyes. That was his fifth KO / TKO loss in his last six presentations on the octagon. Despite his bad present, Hermansson believes it would be a mistake on his part to underestimate him.

“Some people tell me ‘You wouldn’t have accepted that fight,’ but what nobody understands is that I can’t choose my fights. If I am given a choice between a prospect and a former champion, I go for the former champion. I think Weidman is a good opponent and I think the fans, not the fighters, are underestimating him. Although he has been knocked out a few times, he was doing well in those fights and represents a problem for whoever fought with him. You should never underestimate a guy like Chris Weidman. “

Before being knocked out by Jared Cannonier in the stellar of UFC Fight Night CopenhagenHermansson was on a four game win streak.