Jack Grealish responds to Roy Keane

07/12/2021 at 4:29 PM CEST

Jack grealish He came out to defend himself after criticism received for not having taken any penalty of the shoot, like his teammate Raheem Sterling, in the final that England lost to Italy.

English fans did not like that Bukayo saka, a 19-year-old footballer, will take the fifth penalty, a decision that later Gareth southgate he assumed it was his. However, this resulted in criticism of Grealish and Sterling for hiding, which the Aston Villa player denied: “I said I wanted to shoot one. I’m not going to let people say I didn’t want to shoot a penalty when I said I would …”

I said I wanted to take one !!!!

The gaffer has made so many right decisions through this tournament and he did tonight! But I won’t have people say that I didn’t want to take a peno when I said I will & mldr; https://t.co/3mBpKyMoUV – Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) July 12, 2021

The player’s statement was not with the intention of criticizing the choice of his coach, who had decided that Grealish and Sterling should not shoot the first five penalties, but the playmaker assured that “the coach has made many good decisions throughout the entire tournament and also tonight. ”

All this came as a consequence of some statements by Roy Kane about Grealish and Sterling: “If you’re Sterling or Grealish you can’t just stand there and let a young guy like Saka go pitch in front of you. You can not. You can’t let a shy 19-year-old go ahead of you. They have much more experience. Sterling has won titles. He has to get up and shoot before the kid. ”