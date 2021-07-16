Jack Grealish, between his love for Aston Villa and the Manchester City opportunity

07/15/2021 at 6:15 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

Following the custom so far established in the discipline, the post-continental tournament transfer market is hotter than ever. Following jewelry exhibitions throughout South America and Europe, clubs around the world are already planning their next acquisitions, just as players are already beginning to study their various offerings. Among such, Jack Grealish has been one of the most famous in England, Y Manchester City is the highest bidder for your purchase.

However, the English midfielder has expressed his love for him on multiple occasions. Aston Villa, his current club and reference since he was little. Being one of its fundamental pillars during the past season, Pep Guardiola has praised him and has expressed his interest in the player being added to his squad for the next campaign; an interest that has been replicated by other clubs, but none with the emphasis and confidence shown by the citizens.

JACK GREALISH, BETWEEN THE CLUB OF HIS LOVES AND THE OPPORTUNITY TO SUCCEED

Due to the above, the bookmakers quote the future of Jack grealish as follows:

Manchester City: 1.57 euros.Neither sign nor agree to sign with another club: 2.2 euros.Chelsea: 21 euros.Manchester United: 21 euros.Liverpool: 21 euros.