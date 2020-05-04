Former Game of Thrones actor Jack Gleeson will return to the small screen six years after his role in the HBO series came to an end. The 27-year-old actor played the hateful Joffrey Baratheon in the first four seasons of the political fantasy drama, however, he went unnoticed after his character was brutally murdered.

However, the actor will eventually return and appear in the new BBC 2 comedy Out of Her Mind.

Sara Pascoe will star in the comedy, alongside Cariad Lloyd, Juliet Stevenson, and rapper Scroobius Pip.

The Out of Her Mind synopsis reads: Out of Her Mind explores heartbreak, family, and how to survive. The series subverts the traditional sitcom format by combining eccentric characters, animation, and scientific explanation.

Something that the truth does not explain too much, we will have to wait for the first trailers to be released.

After leaving the cast of Game of Thrones, Gleeson revealed that he was considering quitting acting altogether to pursue his academic career.

Speaking on The Saturday Night Show a few months ago, he said:

“I wanted to become an actor and only in the last few years have I started to change my mind about it, so it is likely that I will change it again. It is difficult to explain, once the possibility of becoming a professional actor, and essentially my Dreams came true, well, it almost professionalized it too much. It was a recreation beforehand and when I started doing Game of Thrones there was, I wouldn’t say pressure, but maybe reality became too real for me.

I feel a little ungrateful because I am in a position where, as you said, a lot of people would like to be, but I think I will have to be ungrateful for now. “

Gleeson’s character Joffrey was killed during the second episode of the fourth season, titled The Lion and the Rose, which also turned out to be his wedding day.