WWE Superstar 205 Live Jake Gallagher He was fired from WWE. The company announced the layoff this afternoon.

Gallagher’s release comes after he was accused of sexual assault this week by a woman named Becky, as the “#SpeakingOut” campaign continues to drive out several professional wrestlers and others in the business.

Becky recalled the incident in a tweet, noting that the incident happened on New Years Eve in 2014. Gallagher allegedly grabbed her and tore her skirt when she wasn’t sitting on his lap.

Another woman named Tori responded to Becky’s tweet and wrote:

We don’t know each other, but Jack raped one of my best friends. I’ve been mad about that for a long time, but she hasn’t been ready to tell her story.

I believe you, you are so brave ♥ ️ https://t.co/LuIrFBi223 – tori. 🌸 (@slaymysterio) June 19, 2020

We will be reporting updates on the matter and the status of Gallagher. Below is the WWE announcement on his Twitter account:

WWE has come to terms on the release of Jack Gallagher (Jack Claffey). https://t.co/3e6V82HiRY – WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2020

Since WWE they did not wish him success in his future plans. Gallagher is one of the defendants in the Speaking Out movement.

Jack Gallagher’s passage into WWE

Gallagher debuted in WWE in 2016. Jack Gallagher was part of the WWE Cruiserweight Classic.

The Englishman was a part of the cruiserweight division from the start, but he failed to win the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

