Jack Draper’s reaction to finding out he will make his Wimbledon debut against Novak Djokovic

The British tennis player Jack draper He was very excited to learn that he will make his debut at Wimbledon 2021 against Serbian and current world number one Novak Djokovic in a match that he will remember all his life: “I am very happy and excited to play on the biggest stage in tennis against the defending champion of Wimbledon and current world number one. I really want to jump to the court on Monday and do my best. It will be a very tough game but I will try to play at my best level and create a lot of problems for him, “said the player. British.