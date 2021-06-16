Jack Draper is the new illusion of British tennis

Andy Murray He is entrusting himself to his physique to be able to finish his degree to his liking and without discomfort. You know that your mind wants one thing, but your body indicates another. In that sense, a possible withdrawal (he had already announced it at the beginning of 2020) seems closer than re-imagining it in the fight for the main positions of the ranking. In this sense, British tennis is in search of replacement. Of those tennis players who are able to fill a space that will be vacant in a while. And, consequently, the name of Jack draper, who got into the quarterfinals of the Queen’s ATP 500 after beating Alexander Bublik by 7-6 (5) and 7-6 (0).

The 19-year-old Draper not only hit the mark with a victory over the Kazakh, whose position in the world rankings places him in 39th place, but also came from beating in two sets (a double tiebreak) Jannik Sinner, a player of his generation, but with a much faster progression. “I am happy that I was able to play well against Jannik, who is in the top 20 in the world and well ahead of me. I honestly thought that I wouldn’t have a chance“He said a few days ago. Indeed, there seems to be no doubt about where he feels most comfortable: the grass. And if he plays with the support of the local public in his favor, even better. Of course, his name began to circulate in 2018, when he reached the definition of Wimbledon Junior. Although he fell on that occasion in the final against Chun-Hsin Tseng, he had previously defeated the Colombian Mejía (19-17 in the third set) in three sets in the semifinals and Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals. “On grass it is key to stay tuned because the bounce of the ball is unpredictable and low. In addition, it is less demanding than playing on other surfaces where the matches are longer, “he said in an interview with the apparel firm. Cos.

HIS CLOSEST HIT? THE SERVICE

“Being tall helps, but the perfect serve is about precision and speed in throwing the ball. My left-handed condition favors me because it allows me to open my opponent and get him out of a central position to subtract,” he said. Likewise, he narrated how he prepares on a day-to-day basis and then faces the tournaments. “I usually train tennis for three hours and I add an hour and a half in the gym. I have to make sure my body is strong to be ready for the competition. And the practices get more intense as I level up,” he explained .

Draper did not drag great results in this 2021. He even suffered a decompensation in his debut at the ATP level against Mikhail Kukushkin at the Masters 1000 in Miami. In fact, he played two Challenger 50s in South Africa (he did not pass the first round) and four Futures (his best performance was in an M25 in Prague, where he reached the final), in addition to the aforementioned participation in Florida. He is now on the verge of a semi-final at Queen’s as he will face his compatriot Cameron norrie within the framework of the quarterfinals. The victory will remain at home, although the youth will try to continue his dream trip.